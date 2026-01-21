Man dies after screwdriver assault by neighbour in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 43-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted with a screwdriver by his neighbour following a dispute in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, an official said on Wednesday.

The information regarding the death was received on January 18, they said.

"During preliminary inquiry, police found that the deceased, Vipin, a resident of Sadatpur Extension, had been admitted to LNJP Hospital on January 16," the police officer said.

The family members of the deceased later informed police that Vipin had been attacked on January 9 during a heated altercation with his neighbour in the area. During the scuffle, the neighbour allegedly assaulted him with a screwdriver, causing serious injuries.

The police said Vipin's condition deteriorated over the following days, prompting his admission to the hospital.

Following the death, a case under relevant sections has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station and an investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM BM APL APL