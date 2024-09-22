Man dies after slipping into well, 2 more dead trying to save him

Banda (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died after slipping to a well, while two more lost their lives trying to save him, police said as they suspect some poisonous gas inside the well led to their deaths.

The incident occurred in Baragaon of Bisanda area when Anil Patel (40) slipped into a well in his field and became unconscious, Banda Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj told PTI.

Sandeep Verma (19) and Bala Verma (21) went inside the well to rescue Patel but they also fell unconscious following which villagers informed police and administrative officials, Shivraj said.

He said that the trio was taken out of the well and sent to Medical College of Banda for treatment where doctors declared them dead.

Prima facie it appears that there was poisonous gas in the muddy well which led to their deaths, the ASP said.

The post mortem of the bodies is being done and it will reveal the actual cause of death, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ