Man dies after speeding car hits his scooter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) A man was killed in an accident here when a speeding car hit his scooter on Saturday morning. Following the collision, the scooter hit a pedestrian and injured him, police said. The accident occurred near Prem Mandir in Old Railway Road, Gurugram around 5 am, a senior police official said.

Rakesh Kumar Verma (59), a resident of Subhash Nagar, was on his way to Geeta Bhawan when the speeding car hit him, he said.

Hemant Kumar, a passerby, filed a complaint regarding the accident.

"At the cut opposite Prem Mandir, a speeding car came from behind and hit Rakesh Kumar Vermas scooter. The car driver fled leaving his car on the spot. Verma was critically injured and his scooter was also damaged. My friend Akash Verma and I took the victim to Aryan Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him brought dead," he said in his complaint.

Police said a pedestrian, Rajesh, was hit by the scooter and received minor injuries. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The car has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the car under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing hurt), 304A (causing death by negligence) at the New Colony Police Station, said police.

Police said the entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in a nearby shop. The car has been seized and they are searching for the driver, they added.