Man dies after suffering electric shock at food processing unit in Thane district

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) A 44-year-old worker died after suffering an electric shock at a food processing unit in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the factory located in the Kalyan area.

Victim Chandrika Tanku Yadav was operating a potato peeling machine when he accidentally touched a live wire, an official said.

Yadav got electrocuted and collapsed to the floor. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the official from Kolsewadi police station.

The body of the victim has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. For now, a case of accidental death has been registered, the official said, adding that a probe into Yadav’s death is underway. PTI COR NR