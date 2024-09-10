Man dies after suicide bid in Thane; police launch probe

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) An unidentified man died after allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

The man, believed to be in the age group of 35 to 40 years, jumped into the Kalwa creek on Monday night, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Due to the low water level, he got stuck in a marshy area of the creek, he said.

Firefighters and members of the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot.

They pulled out the man from the water body and took him to a government hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, the official said.

The Kalwa police have sent the body for postmortem and as of now registered a case of accidental death.

An investigation is underway to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances of the incident, an official at the Kalwa police station said. PTI COR GK