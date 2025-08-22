Man dies after touching high-tension wire in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was electrocuted while cutting bamboo in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 am in Luktihai village under the Ghunghchai police station limits when Dataram, while cutting bamboo near his house, accidentally came in contact with a high-tension power line, local SHO Prakash Chandra said.

In a bid to revive him, Dataram's relatives buried him up to his neck in soil and rubbed his hands and feet, instead of taking him to a hospital, the villagers said.

"When the efforts failed, Dataram was taken to the Puranaur community health centre, where doctors declared him dead," the SHO said.

Police have launched a probe after sending the body for autopsy, the officer said. PTI COR CDN APL ARI