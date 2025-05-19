Man dies after tractor-trailer overturns in outernorth Delhi’s Alipur

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A 44-year-old man died after a tractor-trailer overturned in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Palla Chowk on Sunday when the tractor was reportedly transporting goods, overturned, he said.

Wazid, from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, got trapped under the vehicle and was injured. He was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The tractor driver Harun was also present at the hospital after the accident. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public road) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), he added.

The vehicle has been impounded and further legal action is being initiated. The body has been preserved for post-mortem, and Wazid's family has been informed.