Man dies after tree falls on him in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died when a roadside tree fell on him while he was walking in Mumbai's Worli area on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am in Jambori Maidan lane near a 'chawl' (row tenement), he said.

Pedestrian Amit Jagtap received serious injuries when a roadside tree suddenly fell on him, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Jagtap was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead at around 5.40 pm, he added. PTI DC GK RSY