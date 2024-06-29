Man Dies in Bhiwandi chawl collapse after heavy rains in Maharashtra

Thane: A 35-year-old man died after a wall and roof of a room in a chawl collapsed at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday following heavy rains, they said.

"The victim, identified as Vimal Vishesar Sah, lived in the room at Narpoli in Bhiwandi. He hailed from from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Around 12 noon, the wall and roof of the room collapsed on him. He was buried beneath the debris. He was pulled out and rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead," an official said.

The Narpoli police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death.