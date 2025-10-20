Man dies allegedly after drunken brawl with friend in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died following a drunken brawl with his friend at Anappara near Kummil here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sasi of Pulippara, Kummil.

According to police, the two had consumed liquor together at Anappara on Sunday.

Under the influence of alcohol, a fight broke out between them.

In a fit of rage, Raju allegedly hit Sasi on the head with a stick and pushed him onto the road.

Sasi suffered severe head injuries in the fall, police said.

Though he was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case of murder against Raju, who fled the scene soon after the incident, an officer said.

An officer said that the search is on to trace him.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH