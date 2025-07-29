Man dies allegedly due to lack of treatment at Meerut hospital; 2 doctors suspended

Meerut (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man injured in a road accident died allegedly due to lack of timely treatment at a hospital in Meerut, prompting its administration to suspend two junior resident doctors after a video purportedly showing them sleeping during duty hours appeared on social media.

Hospital and district authorities have also set up two separate inquiry committees following outrage over the incident.

Sunil, a resident of Hasanpur Kala village, met with an accident on Sunday night, village head Jaggi Pradhan said. He was brought to the emergency ward of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) medical college around 12:30 AM but died by 8 AM on Monday.

Family members alleged that doctors and other staff present in the ward were asleep and did not attend to Sunil despite his critical condition.

A video widely circulating online allegedly showed one of the doctors asleep during duty hours.

The college administration suspended junior resident doctors -- Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket -- with immediate effect.

LLRM Medical College Principal R C Gupta told PTI on Tuesday that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

The panel comprises Dr. Anupam Verma, Assistant Professor Shashank Jindal, and Assistant Professor Kritesh Mishra, and is expected to submit its report within three days.

In addition, the District Magistrate has constituted a separate inquiry committee which includes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Kataria, ADM City Brijesh Singh, and ACMO Dr. Praveen Gautam. PTI COR KIS SHS SHS RT RT