Man dies, another injured in collision between two cars in Punjab

Phagwara, Jan 24 (PTI) A man died while another sustained serious injuries after a collision between two cars near a fuel station between Phagwara and Jalandhar section of the National Highway on Saturday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Arman (28) from Jaipur in Rajasthan. He, along with his friend, was going to Srinagar in J&K.

Investigating Officer (IO) Binderpal said that Arman's body was sent to the local civil hospital's mortuary. His injured companion, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, he said.

One of the cars involved in the accident got tossed up in the air, tumbled down and rolled over, according to eyewitnesses.

Both the cars were badly damaged.