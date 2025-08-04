Man dies as bike crashes into car in Noida

Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a car near the Golf Course Metro Station in Noida Sector 39 area, police said..

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said, adding that footage from CCTVs in the area will be checked to identify the accused.

Vivek Kumar, a resident of Kakod in Bulandshahr district, met with an accident when his motorcycle crashed into the car when its driver suddenly applied brakes, the police said.

Kumar got injured in the accident and was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died during treatment, they said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem. "The CCTV footage of the incident will be checked to check the unknown car driver and after that further legal action will be taken," an officer said. PTI COR NB NB