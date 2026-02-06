Man dies as car catches fire in Kerala's Wayanad; wife, children suffer burns

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A man died while his wife and three children suffered serious burns after a car caught fire at Mananthavady here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sajeer MP (45), a native of Kilyanthara in Iritty, Kannur district.

Mananthavady police said Sajeer’s wife and three children, who were inside the car, were rescued and shifted to Kozhikode Medical College.

Police suspect the incident to be a suicide attempt, as Sajeer had allegedly posted content on his social media account stating that he intended to end his life after being cheated by a person from Wayanad, which led to financial difficulties, an official said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the car stopped in front of a house's compound at Erumatheruv, Mananthavady, and suddenly caught fire.

Police officials said Sajeer is suspected of having poured fuel inside the vehicle and set it on fire.

The preliminary probe revealed that the fire did not originate in the engine bay, which was found intact, a police official said.

The condition of Sajeer’s wife and children is stable, though they suffered burn injuries ranging from 30 to 50 per cent, police said.

Mananthavady police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Police will examine the deceased’s social media account and record statements from relatives to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination. PTI TBA TBA KH