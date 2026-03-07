Man dies as fishing boat capsizes off Kochi

Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) A man died and five others were rescued after a fishing boat capsized off Puthuvypeen here on Saturday, coastal police said.

According to police, the fishing boat St Xavier capsized near Puthuvypeen soon after it set out at around 5 am.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and all the crew members were pulled out of the water by fishermen in another boat, they said.

However, one of the fishermen, identified as Renjan (62) of Neerkunnam in Alappuzha district, sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he later died, police added.

Police said the reason for the mishap could not be immediately ascertained.

An attempt to recover the boat will be launched soon, they said.

Statements of the rescued fishermen are being recorded as part of the investigation.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after the postmortem. PTI TBA TBA ROH