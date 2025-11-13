Man dies as girder collapses on vehicle during elevated highway work in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 13 (PTI) A man died after a heavy girder collapsed on a pick-up vehicle at Chandiroor here in the wee hours of Thursday while work on the elevated highway was underway, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, a native of Pallipad near Haripad in this district, an officer said.

The 13-km-long elevated road is being constructed on NH-66 from Aroor to Thuravoor.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2.30 am when a heavy girder was being placed on the piers.

After positioning it, workers operating a heavy crane were adjusting it when it collapsed and fell over a pickup lorry passing below.

Rajesh, who was driving the vehicle carrying eggs from Tamil Nadu to Haripad, was trapped inside the cabin as the vehicle was crushed in the impact.

It took more than three hours for the police and Fire and Rescue officials to cut through the concrete girder and pull him out, but he succumbed to his injuries.

"Usually, traffic restrictions are imposed when girders are placed on piers. However, we understand that traffic was allowed during the work at midnight," MLA Daleema told reporters.

She said she had spoken to the District Collector to ensure all safety measures are strictly followed hereafter, including police deployment during such risky work.

Residents said workers, including crane operators, fled the spot soon after the incident, delaying the rescue operation.

"If they had stayed and helped lift the collapsed girder using the crane, the man’s life might have been saved. He was seen waving his hand for help when we reached the spot," a local resident said.

Locals also alleged that construction work is being carried out without adequate safety precautions.

"A transport bus and a lorry were behind the pickup vehicle. The casualty would have been worse if the girder had fallen on the bus," another resident said.

Police said a case will soon be registered in connection with the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.

Meanwhile, traffic diversions have been imposed in the area.

Vehicles from Ernakulam to Cherthala are being diverted from Aroor junction via Poochakal.

Similarly, vehicles from Cherthala towards Ernakulam are diverted from the X-ray junction through Poochakal to Aroor junction, police added.