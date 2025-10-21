Man dies as vehicle plunges into river in Arunachal's Papum Pare

Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) A man died when the vehicle he was driving plunged into a river in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Hoj in the district, Papum Pare (Rural), SDPO, Radhe Obing said.

Police personnel, assisted by local residents, retrieved the body and the vehicle from the river shortly after the accident, the SDPO said.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Hussain (25), a resident of Nowboicha in Lakhimpur district of Assam, who was working as a private driver in Itanagar, he said.

Doimukh Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, the SDPO added. PTI UPL UPL RG