Man dies at private drug de-addiction centre in Haryana's Ambala; family alleges foul play

Ambala, Aug 3 (PTI) The family of a 31-year-old man, who lost his life while undergoing treatment at a private de-addiction centre here, on Sunday alleged foul play behind his death and claimed that he was thrashed, an official said.

The family of the deceased was informed about his death on Saturday night, he said.

The man was undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in Ambala for about two months, police said.

A case has been registered against 10 persons on the family's complaint, they said.

The drug de-addiction centre officials told the man's family members to reach the Community Health Centre in Chourmastpur around 9.15 pm on Saturday night.

A relative of the deceased that he saw his nephew body's lying in the Community Health Centre when he reached there on receiving information.

There were marks of severe beating with sticks on his body. There were cuts on his hand with a sharp weapon, he alleged.

The relative alleged that his nephew did not die in an accident, but he was tied with ropes and beaten, which led to his death.

He further said that there was no staff in the de-addiction centre when he reached there on Sunday, adding the operator as well as workers had fled.

An FIR has been registered against the centre operator and some other people on the basis of the complaint, said Naggal Police Station SHO Karnaveer Singh.

Further investigation is on in connection with this case, he added.

The SHO said the man's body will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. PTI Cor SUN AS AS