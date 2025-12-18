Man dies by self-immolation in TN's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Dec 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died by allegedly immolating himself in Madurai on Thursday, police said.

The man was identified as Poorna Chandran, an auto driver.

He allegedly poured diesel on him and set fire inside a police assistance booth near Periyar statue in Madurai outpost area, police said.

No one was present inside the booth when the incident occurred, they said.

Police said they have registered a case under Section 194 of BNSS and are investigating.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in a post on 'X' claimed that the man immolated himself, as he was disappointed that the lamp could not be lit atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

"The news that an ardent Murugan devotee, brother Thiru Poorna Chandran, from the Narimedu area of Madurai city, ended his life by self-immolation, condemning the DMK government for banning the lighting of the lamp on the flagpole at Thirupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Hill, against the Honourable Madras High Court's verdict, has caused profound shock and sorrow," Annamalai wrote.

A WhatsApp voice note, allegedly a confession by the victim, saying he was disappointed about not being able to lit the ancient lamp, and his decision to self-immolate in front of Periyar statue in protest, went viral on social media.

However, police said they are yet to check the veracity of the voice note and that they have just begun the investigation. PTI JR JR KH