Man dies by suicide after killing his two daughters in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man took his own life after allegedly killing his two minor daughters at his home in Ballabgarh Sector 8 here on Thursday, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased was depressed after his wife passed away while giving birth almost two months ago, they added.

Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that no suicide note was found at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Goswami, who lived in Sector 8, Ballabgarh. He used to work as a supervisor in a private company, officials said.

Nikhil married Pooja in 2019, and they had two daughters: two-year-old Siddhi and a newborn, Riddhi, police stated.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, Nikhil allegedly hanged his daughters from a ceiling fan. Afterwards, he went into another room and also took his own life by hanging himself. Late in the evening, Nikhil's father, Uday Shankar, returned home and discovered the bodies of his granddaughters hanging from the noose. When he entered the other room, he found Nikhil's body hanging as well and immediately informed the authorities.

A spokesperson of the Faridabad police stated that an investigation has been launched in the case. PTI COR MPL MPL