Man dies by suicide after killing neighbour at lodge in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) Two people were found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor here early on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased, who checked into the lodge on Saturday, were natives of nearby Vilappilsala.

Kumar (53) is suspected to have ended his life after killing Asha (42) who lived in his neighbourhood, they said.

"The man and the woman were living in Vilappilsala. He was found hanging in the room after slitting his wrist. The body of the woman was found lying nearby," a police officer said.

Advertisment

As per preliminary inquiry, Kumar killed Asha before ending his own life, he said adding that the other details could be ascertained only after a detailed examination.

Based on a complaint from her family, a missing case was already registered at Vilappilsala police station on Saturday.

A detailed investigation is on into the incident. PTI LGK ROH