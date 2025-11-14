Man dies by suicide after killing wife, 3 children in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan after apparently strangling his wife and three children to death in the same room here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Uttam told PTI that information was received from Kailashpur village under the Ikauna police station area.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati told reporters that Roz Ali (35) was found hanging in the room, which was locked from inside, with his wife Shahnaz (30), and their three young children -- Tabassum (6), Gulnaz (4), and Moin (2).

"It appears that the deceased man had strangled his wife to death and the children were also killed by suffocation with a pillow or by strangulation," the SP said.

Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.