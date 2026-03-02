Man dies by suicide after killing wife following quarrel near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) A man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel between them at a rented house in the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

Deepantha Sabara (31) and his wife Manjula Sabara (27) were hailing from Odisha. The couple was working at a private company in Bommasandra, they said.

The incident, which occurred in Anekal taluk, came to light on February 26, police said, adding that the bodies were found in a decomposed state, indicating that the deaths had occurred earlier.

According to police, owner of the house, Shivakumar, had rented out the house to the couple 20 days ago. On Thursday night, Shivakumar's mother went to check on them and saw the body of a woman on the couch. Shivakumar immediately informed Surya Nagar police.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that there was a fight between between the couple over domestic issues. In an anger, he allegedly thrashed and punched her, leading to her death. Later, he also died by suicide by hanging himself at home, he said.

At the spot, police found a mobile phone in which the husband had recorded a selfie video of himself crying in front of his wife's body before allegedly dying by hanging. He had also left behind a suicide note written in Odia, police said.

A case has been registered at Surya Nagar Police Station, officials said, adding that bodies were handed over to the family members after the post mortem. PTI AMP ADB