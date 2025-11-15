Man dies by suicide after killing wife in UP's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife by slitting her throat, police here said on Saturday.

According to police, Bhimraj alias Bhikhu (32) and his wife Soni Devi (28) were found dead inside their home.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Surjipur Nihastha when Soni Devi had returned home after attending a wedding.

Bhimraj locked the door of his room from inside and slit his wife's throat with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself, police said.

The family broke the door open and found the couple dead, and informed the police.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The couple left behind three innocent children -- Shivam (9), Shubhi (7), and Shivansh (4). They were at their maternal grandfather's house at the time of the incident.

A sickle used in committing the crime was also recovered from the spot, police said. Further investigation is underway.