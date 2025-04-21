Man dies by suicide after setting his house on fire in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam: A man allegedly took his own life by hanging inside his house after allegedly setting it on fire in Anchal, in this south Kerala district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod, 56, from Alanchery, according to the police.

Police said that Vinod reportedly turned on the gas cylinder and ignited the flames in his house on Sunday night following a quarrel with his wife and others.

His family members managed to escape the situation.

Local residents told the police that Vinod may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police added.

The fire and subsequent explosion completely destroyed the house, according to the police.

Residents in the area alerted the authorities about the fire.

Vinod's body has been shifted to a nearby government hospital for a postmortem examination.

The Yeroor police have launched an investigation into the incident.