Man dies by suicide, family alleges harassment by wife

Bareilly, Apr 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man from Bareilly’s Izzatnagar area allegedly committed suicide at his home reportedly due to a marital dispute, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Raj Arya, hanged himself inside his room on Wednesday. He took the extreme step allegedly due to harassment by his wife, Simran (23), with whom he had a love marriage in April 2024, family members said.

According to police, the couple had been working in private companies at the time of their marriage, but both had recently lost their jobs. The couple had a daughter just 45 days ago.

Family members told PTI that tensions had been building between Raj and Simran for some time. About 10 days ago, a serious argument prompted Simran to leave for her parental home.

On Wednesday morning, Simran allegedly posted two Instagram status updates. In one, she claimed to have filed a police complaint against her husband, writing that "he will be in jail by 10:30 am." In a follow-up post, she wrote, “Now go to jail.” Later that evening, Arya took his own life.

His mother told police that just before the incident, Raj had told her, “Maa, I’m going to sleep forever.” Initially unaware of his intentions, she grew concerned moments later and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

Circle Officer Ajay Kumar confirmed the incident and said further legal proceedings would be initiated upon receiving a formal complaint from the family.