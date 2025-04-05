Man dies by suicide fortnight after wife ends life following domestic quarrel: Police

Bahraich (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A man allegedly died by suicide at his home in the Baudi area just days after his wife took her own life following a domestic dispute, police said on Saturday.

Deepak Kumar (25), a resident of Shankarpur Babhnauti village, was married to Anita (22) around one year ago. Anita died by suicide on March 24 following a quarrel at home, they said.

"According to the neighbours, Deepak was very depressed after the death of his wife and had turned silent. Anita's thirteenth-day post-death ceremony was held on Friday. After the ceremony concluded, family and friends dispersed.

"The following morning, on Saturday, Deepak's body was found hanging from the ceiling with his wife's sari," Station House Officer (SHO) Suraj Singh Rana said.

The SHO said that the preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide by hanging.

The police said that the post-mortem has been conducted and an investigation initiated into the circumstances surrounding his death. PTI COR CDN RT RT