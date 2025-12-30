Man dies by suicide from company building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of his company building here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as S Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari.

He worked in the finance department of Biocon Biologics Limited at Electronics City, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 pm. Kumar was on his phone and went to the cafeteria terrace on the fifth floor before taking the extreme step.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, a police officer said, adding that his body was shifted to a private hospital.

The exact reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK