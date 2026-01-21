Man dies by suicide in Beed district; wife among 3 booked for abetment

Beed, Jan 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Beed district, following which police booked three persons, including his estranged wife, for abetment, an official said on Wednesday.

The man was upset, apparently over his wife’s romantic involvement with another person, he said.

According to the police, the man, a resident of the Kaij area, and his wife had been living separately for the past year due to domestic discord. The woman, her mother and another man visited his house on Tuesday morning to collect her belongings.

The trio allegedly got into an argument with the man and even assaulted him, said the official, citing the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother. Following the episode, the man hanged himself in his house around 6 pm that day, he said.

Police said the man’s wife, his mother-in-law and the third person have been booked for abetment to suicide, and a probe was underway. PTI COR NR