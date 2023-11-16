Man dies by suicide in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar extension

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 53-year-old man died on Thursday allegedly after jumping from the fifth floor of his flat in Raj Nagar extension here, police said.

Jitendra Verma, who was in the business of buying and selling two-wheelers, fell down on a car parked on the ground floor and died on the spot, they said.

The victim's wife told police that he had been under depression for the past some days due to which he took the extreme step.

Police outpost in-charge Govind Singh said no suicide note has been recovered from Verma's flat in the Officer City residential complex.

He is survived by his wife, son, who is employed in a company, and a 26-year-old daughter, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, they said.