Man dies by suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a mango tree here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Gyanendra Singh alias Guddu Singh, a resident of Rampur Deverai under Bakshi Ka Talab police station limits.

The incident came to light at around 8.50 am when a resident, Ramautar, informed the police, they said.

Police reached the spot and, with the help of family members, brought down the body. The field unit team was also called to the scene for investigation, the officials said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, they added. PTI CDN APL APL