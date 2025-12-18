Man dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with a gun in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Thursday.

Initial inquiries revealed that the victim, Ram Lal, was reportedly under depression as his wife was living at her parental home for the past three years following a marital discord, they said.

The incident took place in the Bagri Nagar area, where Lal, a resident of Khokhra village, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Sharma said the family had taken agricultural land on lease for sowing crops and were staying in two huts built at the field.

"While the parents were sleeping in one hut, Ram Lal was alone in the other. He was carrying a licensed 12-bore gun, which he usually kept with him while guarding the field at night," Sharma said.

According to the police, Lal's mother called him in the morning to have tea, but he did not respond. When he failed to come for a long time, she went to the hut and found him lying dead, following which the family informed the police.

"Preliminary investigation suggests suicide. The deceased had allegedly placed the gun on his neck and fired," the ASP said, adding that the gun was found near the body.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AG APL