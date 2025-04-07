Man dies by suicide in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly took his own by hanging himself from a tree in a garden here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Vivek Kumar, was a resident of Inamipur village and used a 'gamcha' (traditional cotton towel) to hang himself from a tree branch, the officials said on Monday.

Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Mishra said that police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem after taking it into custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Vivek was stressed due to frequent arguments with his wife, Mishra said, adding that the incident appears to be linked to a domestic dispute.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.