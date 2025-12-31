Man dies by suicide over domestic dispute in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Upset over his wife's prolonged stay at her paternal home, a 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night in the Bairia police station limits, where Biraj Kumar Yadav allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan of his house.

Station House Officer Vipin Singh said that police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Yadav was a drug addict, following which his wife had gone to her parental home and was not returning, the officer said.

