Man dies during drunken brawl, father held

Banda (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A man died following a drunken altercation with his father and brothers in Daipara-Bharoni village of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The police have arrested the father in connection with the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, "The brawl took place on Friday between Chiman Ahirwar, 55, and his sons, during which 32-year-old Prem Ahirwar lost his life." He said a case regarding the incident has been registered at the Banpur police station under relevant sections of the law and Chiman Ahirwar has been arrested. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS