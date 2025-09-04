Man dies during Ganesh procession in Andhra

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old man collapsed and died while he took part in a Ganesh procession here in Vizianagaram district, said a police official on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Bobbadi Harish, who suddenly fell unconscious during the procession on Wednesday and was rushed to a nearest hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Harish, a 22-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing as he took part in a Ganesh procession," the official told PTI.

According to police, Harish had suffered from polio since childhood and had also undergone a heart operation, making his health fragile despite his enthusiasm to join the celebrations.

Initially, his father stopped him from dancing due to poor health, but Harish continued, they said.