Man dies from burns after setting woman on fire in Kerala

Kannur, Aug 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, who murdered a woman by setting her ablaze three days ago in this north Kerala district, died on Saturday from burn injuries sustained during the attack, police said here.

The deceased is Jijesh, a native of Kuttavu near Irikkur in the Kannur district.

According to police, Jijesh set Praveena, 39, wife of Ajeesh, Uruvanchal, Kuttiyattoor in Kannur district, on fire at her home on August 20. She later died at the hospital on August 21.

Jijesh also suffered severe burns in the incident and died at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram on Saturday, hospital authorities said.

Police stated that Jijesh and Praveena were acquainted. However, they had not been in touch for the past several years.

Police officials said that they suspect Jijesh had reached the house with the intention of murdering Praveena and to die by suicide.

The neighbours said that Praveena's father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law's children were at the house at the time of the incident. Praveen’s husband, Ajeesh, is abroad.

Following the death of Praveena, police had charged Jijesh with murder, said a police officer at Mayyil police station.

Jijesh’s body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem on Saturday, he added. PTI TBA TGB ADB