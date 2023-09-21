Man dies from electrocution at construction site, two contractors booked for negligence

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died from electrocution at a construction site in Maharashtra’s Thane district, following which the police registered a case of negligence against two contractors, an official said on Thursday.

Victim Pintu Bhayyalal Kewat was doing painting work at the site at Kalyan East when he died from an electric shock on Tuesday morning.

Sampat Phadol of Manpada police station in Dombivili said a probe showed that two contractors had not taken precautionary measures. The worker had also not been provided with any safety gear to avert such mishaps, the police said.

Electrical contractor Mohan Naidu and painting contractor Mehboob Abdul Rashid Hussain have been booked for negligence under the Indian Penal Code but no arrests have been made yet, he said. PTI COR NR