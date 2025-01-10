Man dies from injuries sustained in elephant attack during religious ceremony

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) A 59-year-old man who was injured in an elephant attack during a religious ceremony near Tirur two days ago has succumbed to his wounds at a private hospital on Friday, police said here.

The deceased has been identified as Krishnakutty from Ezhur.

The tragic incident occurred on January 8 when an elephant, brought for a religious ceremony at a mosque near Tirur, became frightened and ran into the crowd.

The elephant picked up Krishnakutty with its tusk, twirled him around, and then tossed him away.

The elephant was eventually pacified and calmed by its mahouts after considerable effort.

Krishnakutty, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kottakkal, died from his injuries on Friday, police said.

A total of 24 people sustained injuries during the incident. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ADB