Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Delhi’s GK-1

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died on Saturday days after he allegedly shot himself from the weapon of his personal security officer (PSO) in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased was politically active and “associated with the BJP”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

On Wednesday, information was received that Karan Banka, a resident of Greater Kailash-1, slipped in his bathroom and suffered a head injury. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, the DCP said.

Police reached the hospital where they were informed that Banka had suffered a gunshot injury. He shot himself in his bathroom, she said.

Advertisment

Banka’s father, who saw him lying in the bathroom, rushed him to hospital, she said.

There was an entry wound on the right temple and exit from the left. Karan had hired a personal security officer. The weapon was licensed and belongs to his PSO Dinesh, Chowdhary said.

He succumbed to the injury on Saturday. Appropriate legal action is being taken, she said.

Inquiry so far has revealed that Banka was in need of money and offered people known to him to invest money with him, the DCP added. PTI NIT CK