Man dies, his son among two injured after car hits their motorcycle

Beed, Nov 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died and his son was injured on Saturday after a car hit their motorcycle in Kaij taluka of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

The incident took place at Nandurghat on Kaij-Chausala Road around 4 pm, they said.

"A man, identified as Ranjit Gawali was going in his car to Nandurghat when it hit a motorcycle moving in the opposite direction," an official said.

Santosh Raja Kale (30) and his son Vishal (age not known), who were on the motorcycle, suffered grievous injuries. They were admitted to Nandurghat Rural Hospital, from where they were referred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai as their condition was critical, officials said.

Kale died during treatment around 8 pm, while his son is set to undergo a major surgery, they said, adding that Gawali was also admitted to the hospital in Nandurghat. PTI COR NP