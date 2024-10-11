Man dies in altercation with autorickshaw driver in Thane district; one held

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A 48-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died following an altercation with an autorickshaw driver over the payment of a fare in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police have registered a case against the autorickshaw driver under section 105(1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him in connection with the incident that took place in Titwala town on Thursday night, an official said.

The victim, Anshuman Shahi, hailed a rickshaw to travel to the Titwala railway station and attempted to pay the fare with a Rs 50 note, which was torn, he said.

The driver, Raja Bhoir, demanded a different note, and an argument ensued. Bhoir allegedly beat up Shahi, and bystanders and residents of the area intervened, but the victim collapsed and became unconscious, the official said.

Shahi was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Senior inspector Suresh Kadam of Kalyan taluka police station said, "Anshuman Shahi died of cardiac arrest after a confrontation with the rickshaw driver, who has been for culpable homicide." PTI COR ARU