Man dies in bus accident in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured when a private bus taking them from Delhi to Lakhimpur Kheri hit a tree in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the private double-decker bus lost control of the vehicle near Fatehganj West early on Tuesday and crashed it into a tree, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the district hospital.

Ghanshyam, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri who worked in a private company in Ghaziabad, died in the accident, he added.

The bus owner is being investigated and the police are trying to ascertain if the vehicle had a valid permit. PTI COR ABN SZM