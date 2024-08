Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) A man died while three were injured in a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

Four people were injured when they were hit by a cloudburst in Bangward Bala in Kulgam district, they said.

One of the injured, Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan, succumbed later.

The others were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, officials said. PTI MIJ VN VN