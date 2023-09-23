Man dies in Delhi's Nangloi during hoarding installation

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A 73-year-old man died on Friday after a heavy hoarding fell on him while he was trying to install it near Nangloi bus depot in northwest Delhi, police said.

The deceased, Sardar Trilok Singh, a resident of Tagore Garden Extension here, was a hoarding supplier who was working on contract with the Public Works Department, they added.

The incident took place when Singh with a few others was installing a heavy board. The belt of the PWD crane suddenly broke and the heavy board fell on Singh, following which he got injured and fell unconscious, a senior police officer said.

On learning about the incident through a PCR call, the police reached the spot and found the man in an unconscious condition, the officer said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer added.

A case has been lodged under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. PTI NIT RPA