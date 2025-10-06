Man dies in elephant attack in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Oct 6 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Poopara in this high-range district on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Velusamy, a resident of Panniyar Estate here.

According to the FIR, Velusamy was working at a private cardamom farm near the estate between 9 am and 11.10 am when the elephant attacked him.

Hearing his cries, locals rushed to the spot, but the elephant remained near him, preventing any rescue attempt.

Around 11.15 am, people managed to drive away the elephant, but Velusamy had already succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police and Forest officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital in Adimali.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on.

Police officials said wild elephant attacks are frequent in the area, and a Forest Rapid Response Team has been deployed there. PTI TBA TBA ROH