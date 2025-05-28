Man dies in fight at wedding ceremony in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), May 28 (PTI) One person died following a fight with his relative at a wedding ceremony in Mirzapur district's Gonaura village, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Vishwakarma (44) of Kushhan village.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) O P Singh stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday night when Jitendra and Krishnakant Vishwakarma (40) had an argument over a matter that escalated into a fight.

Jitendra got injured in the fight and was taken to the community health centre in Gaupura village by his family for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The ASP stated that, following a complaint from the deceased's brother, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested.