Man dies in fight over splashing logged rain water in Delhi

New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) A man died while another was injured after a fight broke out over splashing roadside logged rain water on a few men in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place when an auto-rickshaw got out of order and the occupants of the vehicle were busy in rectifying it. Meanwhile, a water tanker passed through the road, causing the logged rain water to splash on the occupants of auto-rickshaw - Arif Khan alias Vishu (18), Shakeel (18), Durga (24) and others.

Some people pelted stones and vandalised the tanker. Tanker driver Sapan Singh (35) tried to run away from the spot, during which Shahdab alias Saddam, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was mowed down. Saddam was rushed to Batra Hospital by his colleagues where he was declared brought dead.

The tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot.

Meanwhile, another auto driver Bablu Ahmed asked the accused why they were vandalising the tanker. On this, they stabbed him. He was rushed to the Majidia Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.