Man dies in fire at garage in Bengal's Howrah

Andul (WB), Nov 18 (PTI) A man died after a fire broke out at a garage in Maudigram area of Howrah on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to local residents, the garage handled repairs of various types of vehicles.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure shortly after the blaze erupted.

Fire brigade officials said intitially two engines were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control after nearly an hour.

After receiving information that one person had been charred to death, another fire tender was sent to the location, they said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be determined, the officials added.