Man dies in fire at his apartment in Thane

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A man was killed after a fire broke out at an apartment in a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze was reported at 9.45 pm on Wednesday in the flat located on the fourth floor of the Prathamesh Apartment in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after being alerted and the blaze was doused by 10.10 pm, he said.

The flat owner, identified as Sachin Nikam (45), sustained severe burn injuries. He was rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead upon admission, the official said.

The blaze caused damage to electrical wiring, ceiling fans, mattresses, and other household items inside the apartment, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an inquiry has been initiated, the official said. PTI COR GK